ANP inspection fines six gas stations in Alagoas

Six gas stations were fined during inspection by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), between the 12th and 15th of this month. ANP agents were in the municipalities of Maceió, São José da Laje and União dos Palmares. The action took place in 14 states, in all regions of the country.

The six gas stations assessed operate in the municipality of União dos Palmares. According to the ANP, they presented irregularities in the price panel; for not having the instruments used in the analysis of fuel quality, which can be requested by consumers; absence of mandatory stickers; incorrect information to the consumer about the distributor of origin of the fuel; and for having a thermodensimeter (equipment coupled to ethanol pumps to check quality aspects) without operating properly in a hydrous ethanol pump.

In addition to being fined, three gas stations were banned due to irregular measurement of the meter pump.

In the actions, the inspectors verified that the Agency’s rules – such as compliance with fuel quality standards, supply of the correct volume by pumps, presentation of adequate equipment and documentation, among others – are being complied with. The ANP also verifies that all information is being correctly provided to the consumer.

The Agency carries out individual actions and in partnership with various public bodies, in joint operations or task forces.

