ANS negotiates decree to regulate medical procedures outside the agency’s role

THE National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) is negotiating the approval of a decree by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to regulate the provision of service in the case of medical procedures that are outside the agency’s role. The objective is that, if such decree is accepted and promulgated, the Judiciary will have legal parameters to analyze requests for preliminary injunctions from patients who want specific care and procedures. The decree has been articulated because, currently, a bill passed by the National Congress, two weeks ago, is also in the hands of the president, which removes the exhaustive character of the ANS role, making it once again an example of the basic procedures to be offered by healthcare providers. That is, if the president sanctions the law, health plans will be required to cover procedures that are not on the ANS list. And, with the decree that negotiates, the agency intends to regulate the operation of requests from patients to plans.

If sanctioned, the new law will overturn the Superior Court of Justice’s understanding that health plans only need to cover what is on the ANS list, currently composed of 3,368 items. Thus, the mandatory coverage should also be extended to treatments or medications that have proven efficacy, authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), recommendation from the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technology (Conitec) of the Unified Health System (SUS), recommendation from at least one internationally renowned health technology assessment body. Before the STJ’s decision, the ANS list was considered exemplary, and patients who had procedures denied by health plans because they were not on the list could appeal to justice to obtain coverage. Currently, until the new law takes effect, plans are only required to see patients for procedures that are on the health agency’s list.