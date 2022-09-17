Anvisa approves Pfizer vaccine against Covid for children between 6 months and 4 years old | Health

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved this Friday (16), the application of vaccines against Covid-19 from Pfizer in children between 6 months and 4 years old.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Anvisa’s approval allows the vaccine to be used in the country. The Ministry of Health will be responsible for the vaccination schedule. Until now, the use of Pfizer’s immunizer was only allowed in children over 5 years of age in Brazil. From the age of 3, children could already receive the CoronaVac vaccine.

Authorization takes place after an analysis of data and clinical studies conducted that indicate the safety and effectiveness vaccine for babies and children in this age group. The immunizer will have different dosage and composition: the immunization process will be in three doses of 0.2 mL (equivalent to 3 micrograms).

The two initial doses should be given three weeks apart, followed by a third dose given at least eight weeks after the second dose, completing the vaccination schedule. The Pfizer vaccine has been registered in Brazil since February 23, 2021. On December 16, 2021, Anvisa had already authorized the indication of the vaccine for the age group from 5 to 11 years.

The bottle cap will have a different color to facilitate identification by vaccination teams for this age group. It will be in wine color. For the public from 5 to 11 years old, the color is orange and for those over 12 years old, purple.

2 of 2 The Pfizer – Comiraty immunizer will be administered in different doses, according to the age group. — Photo: Reproduction/Anvisa The Pfizer – Comiraty immunizer will be administered in different doses, according to the age group. — Photo: Reproduction/Anvisa

For the evaluation, the Agency relied on the analysis of experts from the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco), Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology (SBPT), Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI) and Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP).

Vaccination against Covid: 103.5 million people took the booster dose

In two years, Covid kills 3 times more children than 14 other diseases killed in 10 years, points out Fiocruz

Data from the consortium of press vehicles this Friday (16) indicate that 14,065,194 doses were administered to children aged 3 to 11 years, who are partially immunized – the number represents almost 53.23% of the population in this age group who took the first dose. There are 9,476,480 children who are fully immunized in this age group, which corresponds to 35.86% of the population in this group.

According to a survey by the Observatório da Primeira Infância, Brazil has recorded, on average, two deaths of children under 5 years of age per day since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Between January and June 13, 2022, Brazil recorded a total of 291 Covid-19 deaths among children under 5 years old. The results show that children aged 29 days to 1 year are the most vulnerable.

Data were collected in the Mortality Information System (SIM) between 2020 and 2021, and analyzed by the coordinators of Observa Infância, Cristiano Boccolini and Patricia Boccolini.