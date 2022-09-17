Anvisa approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved, on the night of this Friday (16), the expansion of the use of the Pfizer vaccine to immunize children from 6 months to 4 years of age against covid-19. The approval allows the start of use of the vaccine in Brazil for this age group. From now on, it is up to the Ministry of Health to decide on the incorporation of the vaccine in the immunization plan, with the establishment of the calendar for specific age groups.

According to Anvisa, the evaluation began on August 1st and included a careful analysis by the technical area with the requested celerity. For registered vaccines, the decision to expand the indication of use or age group is the technical area. Only products in emergency use need deliberation by the boards.

For the evaluation of the expansion of the age range of this vaccine, the agency relied on the consultation and monitoring of a group of specialists from medical societies, who had access to the data from the studies and results presented by the laboratory. additional care adopted by Anvisa so that the use of the vaccine by children was approved within the most rigorous criteria, considering, for this, the knowledge of medical professionals who work on a daily basis with children and immunization”, highlighted Anvisa.

In the list of specialists who participated in the evaluation of the expansion of the use of the vaccine are the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco), the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology (SBPT), the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), the Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI), in addition to the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP). The Pfizer vaccine has been registered in Brazil since February 23, 2021. On December 16, 2021, Anvisa had already authorized the indication of the vaccine for the age group from 5 to 11 years.

differences

The vaccine for children between 6 months and 4 years of age has a different dosage and composition from those used for previously approved age groups. The vaccine formulation authorized today should be applied in three doses of 0.2 ml (equivalent to 3 micrograms). The initial two doses should be given three weeks apart, followed by a third dose given at least eight weeks after the second dose. The lid of the vaccine bottle will come in wine color, to facilitate identification by vaccination teams and also by fathers, mothers and caregivers who will take the children to be vaccinated. The use of different cap colors is a strategy to avoid administration errors, as the product requires different dosages for different age groups.

“The vaccine has a shelf life of 12 months when stored at a temperature between -90°C and -60°C. Once removed from the freezer, the closed bottle can be stored in a refrigerator between 2 °C and 8 °C for a single period of 10 weeks, not exceeding the original expiration date.