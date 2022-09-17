Anvisa releases Pfizer vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years

posted on 09/16/2022 22:44



(credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DAPress)

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved, on Wednesday (14/9), the use of the Comirnaty vaccine, from the manufacturer Pfizer, for immunization against covid-19 in children between 6 months and 4 years of age. The authorization, released on the night of this Friday (16/9), came after the conclusion of the evaluation that guarantees the efficacy and safety of the vaccine for the age group.

According to Anvisa, data and clinical studies conducted by the BioNTech laboratory, Pfizer, were analyzed by the agency’s technical team, which guaranteed, according to the information evaluated, that the vaccine is suitable for the group of children between 6 months and 4 years old. This evaluation began on August 1. “For the evaluation of the expansion of the age group of this vaccine, the Agency relied on the consultation and monitoring of a group of specialists from medical societies, who had access to the data of the studies and results presented by the laboratory”, highlighted Anvisa, through of note.

The dosage and composition of the vaccine that should be applied to this group of people are different from those used for other approved age groups. Anvisa recommends that the vaccine formulation should be applied in three doses of 0.2 mL, which is equivalent to 3 micrograms.

“The two initial doses should be given three weeks apart, followed by a third dose given at least eight weeks after the second dose,” the Agency said.

There is still no date set for the start of application of the vaccine in children of the approved age group this week. Now, after approval, it is up to the Ministry of Health to establish a vaccination schedule and put into practice the distribution of the vaccine to these children.





Anvisa had external experts

In addition to Anvisa’s technical team, the agency had the help of a group of specialists from medical societies. “The look of external experts was an additional care taken by Anvisa so that the use of the vaccine by children was approved within the most rigorous criteria, considering, for this, the knowledge of medical professionals who work on a daily basis with children and immunization” , the agency said.

Specialists from the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco), Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology (SBPT), Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI) and Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP).

Different color bottle for age group

The lid of the vaccine vial will be in wine color, different from the one used for other age groups. The differentiation in color is to facilitate identification by the vaccination teams and also by the fathers, mothers and caregivers who will take the children to be vaccinated. “The use of different cap colors is a strategy to avoid administration errors, since the product requires different dosages for different age groups”, explained Anvisa.

For children between 5 and 11 years old, the color of the cap is orange. For the group over 12 years old, the color used is purple. “The vaccine has a shelf life of 12 months when stored at a temperature between -90°C and -60°C. Once removed from frozen storage, the closed bottle can be stored in a refrigerator between 2 °C and 8 °C for a single period of 10 weeks, not exceeding the original expiration date.