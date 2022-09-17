Dado Dolabella spoke for the first time about the episode in which he was arrested by the police for possession of marijuana, in March of this year.

Wanessa Camargo’s boyfriend participated in a live on “medical cannabis” last Thursday night, the 15th, with two lawyers specialized in the subject, and explained that there was therefore a small amount of the plant he would use to make oil, when he was approached by a military police car.

“I was leaving Brasilia going to Alto Paraíso (GO). They found a ridiculous amount of medicinal flower with me, which I was taking to start the courses on extracting the oil I am producing. I have a medical prescription, all the license. And when they (the cops) saw it, they started screaming: ‘It’s marijuana, it’s drugs!’, as if I were a criminal, as if I was committing a crime,” explained the actor.

Ricardo Petraglia shows marijuana plantation he has at home for ‘own consumption’

Reynaldo Gianecchini talks about his relationship with drugs: ‘I’ve smoked a lot of beck and I’ve even tried one thing or another’

Dado followed his testimony complaining about the repercussion that the case had in the press.

“It’s a very annoying situation. (…) The media took it and said: ‘Dado was arrested with drugs’, and this interferes with my professional life, already putting me as a criminal, as someone outside the law, a criminal “, vented the actor, defending the legalization of the drug and the use of medical marijuana:

“When we know that several countries have already decriminalized marijuana. (…). Why is this taboo in relation to legalization still so big here in Brazil (…) We need to look at health. (.. .) And that this prejudice against this medicine, which has already proven, in different types of pathology, its efficiency and success in treatment, ends once and for all. It’s science. Whoever denies that is ignorant”.