In March of this year, the actor Dolabella data was arrested by the police for having some leaves of the marijuana plant. At the time, he, who is an advocate of the medicinal use of the herb, became a big subject in the media. Therefore, the artist took to social media and, on Thursday (15), vented about the condition in which he was detained.

According to the actor, he has authorization and that the flower would be used for medicinal oil. “I was leaving Brasilia going to Alto Paraíso (GO). They found a ridiculous amount of medicinal flower with me, which I was taking to start the courses on extracting the oil I am producing. I have a medical prescription, all the license”said Given away.

The actor continued the outburst and explained how the police officers would have acted in the approach. “And when they (the cops) saw it, they started screaming: ‘It’s marijuana, it’s drugs!’, as if I were a criminal, as if I was committing a crime”revealed Dolabella datain a live broadcast.

Finishing the matter, he stated that many people did not even know what happened: “It’s a very annoying situation. (…) The media took it and said: ‘Dado was arrested with drugs’, and this interferes with my professional life, putting me as a criminal, as someone outside the law, a criminal When we know that several countries have already decriminalized marijuana. (…) Why is this taboo in relation to legalization still so big here in Brazil?”.