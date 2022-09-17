Assassin’s Creed | Franchise will have more diversity, promises executive

Assassin’s Creed gameplay will have more diversity in the next games in the franchise, which is aiming to attract as many players as possible with this attitude.

Who guaranteed this was Marc-Alexis Côté (Via CBR), executive vice president of the franchise, when saying that there are benefits in delivering different products, so that everyone is successful due to their specific characteristics.

“I think there are very valuable benefits of building games that are very different from each other at our two studios, because it helps us collaborate, as we’re not building RPGs on top of each other. So each studio has a vision for the game they want to implement, and that collaborates on all the core technology needed to make these two games successful.” – Said Côté.

In the same speech, Côté guaranteed that at least Assassin’s Creed Mirage will follow what is already traditional in the franchise.

Next franchise game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage It will be released in 2023, with no set date.

Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief in search of answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of 9th century Baghdad. Through a mysterious and ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin and change his destiny in ways he could never have imagined.

Experience a modern take on the iconic features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years.

Parkour smoothly across the city and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.