Ava x Atltico: the probable lineups for the game for the Brazilian

photo: Montage with images by Leandro Boeira/Ava and Pedro Souza/Atltico Coaches Lisca (Ava) and Cuca (Atltico) will fight another battle this Saturday (17/9)

In search of a start in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, Atltico will visit Ava at 4:30 pm this Saturday (17/9), for the 27th round. The match will be held at Ressacada, in Florianpolis. See, below, the probable lineups for the game.

The teams have different fights in Serie A. While Galo is in 7th place, with 40 points, and is fighting for a spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Leo da Ilha, in 18th place, with 25 points, is trying to get out of the zone. relegation to Serie B.

Atltico has fluctuated and is unable to establish a sequence of positive results in the Brazilian. Ava, in turn, has not won in nine games and changed coach (Eduardo Barroca for Lisca) in an attempt to escape relegation.

Ava Escalation

Vetoed by Ava’s medical department in the last match, Vladimir and Bressan are back at their disposal. In addition to the duo, Kevin and Guilherme Bissoli also return. On the other hand, coach Lisca will not be able to count on midfielder Matheus Galdezani, ex-Galo, suspended for the third yellow card.

Thus, a probable lineup for Leo da Ilha counts on Vladimir; Renato (Kevin), Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Bruno Cortez; Bruno Silva, Sarar and Jean Pyerre; William Pottker, Nathanael and Guilherme Bissoli (Paolo Guerrero).

atltico lineup

Coach Cuca has important returns to his teammates at Atltico. The first of them was Hulk, the highlight of the team, who recovered from an injury to his left calf. The other Alan Kardec, recovered from low back pain.

Zaracho (muscle reinforcement) and Otvio (right thigh adductor injury) are out. There was an expectation that both would return to the team.

In addition to the two, Atlético have three other casualties until 2023. Defender Igor Rabello, left-back Guilherme Arana and attacking midfielder Pedrinho are recovering from serious injuries in the medical department of the club from Minas Gerais.

Therefore, a probable rooster lineup has Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Dod (Rubens); Allan, Jair and Nacho Fernndez; Keno, Ademir and Hulk (Eduardo Sasha).