Average price of a liter of gasoline drops below R$5 for the first time since February 2021 | Economy

The average price of a liter of gasoline sold at gas stations across the country fell again this week and was below R$5 for the first time since February 2021 according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) released this Friday (16).

This was the 12th consecutive drop in fuel prices. According to a survey by the ANP, the average price of a liter dropped in BRL 5.04 to BRL 4.97a decrease of 1.39%, maintaining the lowest level since the week ended on February 20 of last year (R$ 4,917). The maximum value found at the gas stations was R$ 6.99.

The average value of a liter of diesel also fell: passed from BRL 6.88 to BRL 6.84a reduction of 0.58%. It is the lowest price since the week ended May 7, 2022 (R$ 6.63). The highest value found by the agency this week was R$ 8.81.

Finally, the average price of ethanol fell from BRL 3.53 to BRL 3.43a drop of 2.83% – the lowest price since February last year, when the average was R$3,378. The survey found, this week, an offer of a liter of ethanol for the maximum value of R$ 6.99.

In June, the prices of a liter of diesel and gasoline reached the highest nominal values ​​paid by consumers for fuel since the ANP began to carry out a weekly price survey in 2004.

The reduction of fuels feels the effect of the limitation of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) adopted by the states after the project that creates a ceiling for the tax on items such as diesel, gasoline, electricity, communications and public transport was sanctioned. .

According to the text, these items are classified as essential and indispensable, which prevents states from charging a rate higher than the general rate, which varies from 17% to 18%, depending on the location. Until then, fuels and other goods that the project benefits were considered superfluous and paid, in some states, up to 30% ICMS.

In addition, Petrobras has promoted successive cuts in the sale prices of gasoline and diesel to refineries. At the beginning of the month, for example, Petrobras reduced the price of gasoline sold to distributors. The reduction was 7.08%.

The drop in prices at gas stations is also influenced by the price of oil on the international market. In the third quarter, so far, both Brent (global benchmark for the commodity) and WTI (American) fell by around 20%, the biggest quarterly drop since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2020.