B3 (B3SA3) will pay BRL 484.3 million in dividends and interest on equity – Money Times

The board of directors of B3 (B3SA3) approved this Thursday (15) the payment of R$ 484.3 million in earnings, of which R$ 320 million in the form of interest on equity (JCP) and R$164.3 million in dividends referring to the calculation of the results of the second quarter of 2022.

The amount of JCP is equivalent to the gross amount of BRL 0.05462271 per share, which will be at the net amount of BRL 0.04642930 per share, after deducting 15% withholding income tax on the amount, except for shareholders with differentiated taxation or who are exempt from taxation.

The amount of dividends is equivalent to R$0.02804535 per share.

B3 highlighted that the values ​​per share are estimated and may change due to the sale of treasury shares to meet the company’s Share Grant Plan or other share-based plans.

The payment will be made on October 7, 2022, based on the shareholding position of September 22, 2022. B3 shares will be traded in the “ex” condition of interest on equity and dividends as of September 23, 2022.

The amount now distributed as JCP will be allocated to the mandatory dividends for the year 2022.

This Thursday, B3 reported that the average daily financial volume rose 32% in August compared to July. Despite this, the volume fell by 13% compared to the same period last year.

