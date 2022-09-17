B3 (B3SA3) will pay R$484.3 million in dividends; check value per share

Business

THE B3 (B3SA3) informed the market this Thursday (15) that it will pay R$ 484.3 million in dividends and Interest on Own Capital (JCP) to its shareholders.

In total, there will be R$320 million in interest on equity and R$164.3 million in dividends.

The amount of earnings per share will be divided as follows:

BRL 0.05462271 in JCP

BRL 0.02804535 in dividends

They will be paid on October 7th.

Only investors with B3 shares on September 22, they will be entitled to receive the proceeds. As of September 23, the shares will be traded without the right to dividends.

According to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these earnings are part of the mandatory dividends for the year 2022.

The value of JCP will have income tax withheld at source, at a rate of 15%, resulting in approximately R$0.04642930 per share.

JCP and dividends from B3

Total amount: BRL 484.3 million, in total

Value per share: BRL 0.08266806, in total

Cut-off date: September 22

Payment Date: October 7th

Yield (dividend yield): 5.61%

B3 proposes to increase diversity on boards and directors of listed companies

THE B3 announced in August that it had put a set of rules on representativeness in listed companies to public hearing. The operator of the Exchange considers that listed companies lack diversity.

One of the rules proposes that companies have at least one woman and one member “from a minority community” in positions of directors or board of directors, according to a statement made by B3. If the rule is not applied, the reasons must be communicated to the market.

According to data from the operator of the stock Exchange In Brazil, of the 423 companies listed, 61% do not have any women on the statutory board and 37% do not have any women on the board of directors.

In the racial framework, B3 reports that the data are not even accounted for by most companies. However, among the 73 that answered the questionnaire to integrate the Corporate Sustainability Index, almost 80% reported a maximum of 11% of black people in management positions.

Regarding what is considered a “minorized community”, the company that manages the Exchange says that they are black or brown people, members of the LGBTQIA+ community or people with disabilities. Self-declaration criteria will be used.

Another point of the rule: if the same person meets both criteria (for example, a woman with a disability), the company would also be fulfilling the requests, according to B3.

Price

In today’s trading session, the share price of B3 fell 1.72%, quoted at R$ 12.56. In the year, the paper accumulates a high of 17.16%.