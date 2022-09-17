Band will broadcast two games LIVE today (17); see which

Credit: Disclosure

Once again, Series C of the Brasileirão will have a decisive game broadcast by Band this Saturday (17), but only for the North and Northeast regions. In addition, the station will show yet another match from the German Championship to Brazil.

For Série C, the station will broadcast the confrontation ABC x Paysanduat 21:00 (Brasília time), which will be played at the Frasqueirão stadium, in Natal (RN).

The game is valid for the fifth and penultimate round of Group C of the second phase of the Brasileirão Série C.

ABC is the leader and needs a win to guarantee early access to Serie B, while Papão da Curuzu is the lantern and needs to win anyway to continue with chances of access in the last round.

It is important to note that only the North and Northeast regions will be able to watch the game. The other regions watch the Band’s national programming.

German Championship in the Band

Before, however, at 1:30 pm (Brasília time), the Band promises to broadcast the game throughout Brazil Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipziggame of the seventh round of the German Championship.

The game can also be watched over the internet via the Band app.

Oliveira Andrade narrates the clash, with comments by Rafael Oliveira. Then, at 3:30 pm, the Band Esporte Clube reflects on the competition and behind the scenes of other disputes.

The two teams still haven’t managed to gear up in the competition and need the victory to get closer to the first places in the leaderboard.

At the moment, Borussia Monchengladbach is in eighth place, with nine points won, while RB Leipzig is tenth with eight.