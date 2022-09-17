Beer, Wine, Whiskey: Here’s How 10 Alcoholic Drinks Harm Your Health – 9/16/2022

With aging, the body undergoes a series of transformations, which can even change the duration and effect of alcoholic beverages. Even if you drink the same amount of alcohol as usual, your blood alcohol level (a transient concentration of alcohol in your blood), as well as your sensitivity to hangovers and the frequency of inflammation, increase.

As for the diseases resulting from alcoholism, they manifest in different organs, some being fatal. Not to mention that, in the long run, cognitive abilities are compromised. Therefore, it is best for your health not to consume or consume as little alcohol as possible.

Next, Live wellwith the help of experts, explains more about the effects of some drinks:

1. Beer

Image: monica di loxley/unsplash

Compared to spirits, it has fewer calories (350 ml has about 120 kcal) and lower alcohol content, about 5 to 9%. Whiskey has 38% to 54% concentration. However, it does contain carbohydrates and gluten, which result in fat retention, inflammation, and slow metabolism. As it is very diuretic, beer can also lead the elderly, who have less body water, to easier dehydration and change the effects of insulin in diabetics.

2. Red wine

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 150 ml glass of dry wine has about 120 calories. The alcohol content can reach 14% by volume. Due to the presence of the substance histamine, it is a drink that increases redness, swelling and itching — the latter, in the elderly, can be potentiated, as they have drier skin. About the consumption of a glass of dry wine a day is good for health, it can be said that there is no medical consensus, if you do not drink, it is better to keep it that way.

3. Cachaça

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In Brazil, the maximum alcohol content reaches 48% and a 50 ml dose can have 115 calories. The stronger, the greater the risks. Ingested, even in small amounts, it is capable of altering behavior and balance, predisposing to falls and fractures, which for the elderly can be fatal. Cachaça also causes gastritis, cirrhosis, cancer, impotence and anticipates dementia.

4. whiskey

Image: Getty Images

It has a high alcohol content and about 240 calories per 100 ml serving. Combined with drugs, it can cancel out the action or potentiate it, even more so because it is a fast-absorbing drink, which also increases the risks of generating dependence. According to a 2019 study published in the journal Cancer, less than a glass of whiskey (35 ml) for 10 years increases the risk of cancer by 5%. Outside of hepatitis, loss of vitamins, pancreatitis, kidney failure.

5. White wine

Image: Getty Images

It may seem weak (it has about 11% alcohol), but in addition to causing headache and nausea the next day, especially sparkling wine, the drink, because it is rich in sugar, leads to systemic inflammation. That is, it contributes to cell damage, increased skin aging, as well as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, depressive disorder and risk of Alzheimer’s.

6. Vodka

Image: Getty Images

The amount of alcohol in vodka is around 40% and calories, 480 for 200 ml. In cocktails, with juice, fruit syrup or condensed milk, it becomes a bomb, because of the sugars and carbohydrates. With energy drinks it is also not recommended. There is a risk of increased blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmia and other serious problems, which can lead elderly people to the hospital.

7. Gin

Image: Nossa/UOL

Product of the fermentation of several cereals, its alcohol content varies between 40% and 50% and its calories are around 60 per dose, with little compromise on the diet. However, it needs moderate consumption, being preferable to dilute it and take it with meals, for its absorption to be slower. When you drink too much, it has a toxic effect on the brain and damages the liver.

8. cognac

Image: Disclosure

Obtained by fermenting wine or fruit juice, cognac or brandy has about 40% to 60% alcohol content and 140 calories per 50 ml glass. It does not “warm up” the voice as many believe, but, like potent alcoholic beverages, it causes irritation of the vocal tract if consumed in excess, accelerating the aging of the voice, which acquires a weak and hoarse sound.

9. Rum

Image: RHJ/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Don’t be fooled by the mild aroma, its alcohol content is high, it’s between 35% and 70% and a 50 ml serving can contain 110 calories. In short: it is a very strong drink and rich in sugar. It is still commonly mixed with cola drinks, giving rise to the famous Cuba Libre drink. Therefore, frequent consumption is a risk factor for obesity, diabetes, inflammation and heart disease.

10. Tequila

Image: iStock

Of Mexican origin, its alcohol content can vary from 27% to 40% alcohol and when it comes to calories, in 50 ml there can be 110 of them. Because of this, it should be avoided, especially with food. The margarita drink, which includes salt, sugar and tequila liqueur, can be more dangerous. In the long run, it leads to an aged, bloated, hangover appearance.

Sources: Edvânia Soaresnutritionist at Estima Nutrição, in São Paulo; Gabriela Cillagastrologist and nutritionist at Clínica NutriCilla (SP); Joao Vicente da Silveiracardiologist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês (SP); Luís Henrique Braga, physician at EBMSP (Bahia School of Medicine and Public Health), psychiatrist and professor at Ipemed-Afya; and Nathan Chethergeriatrician by the SBGG (Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology) and BP – The Portuguese Beneficence of São Paulo.

