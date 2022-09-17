Behind the scenes of the Corinthians classification has impassioned speeches by veterans and a party in the locker room

This Friday, the day after qualifying in the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians took to social media to remember the 3-0 triumph over Fluminense. The alvinegro club published the traditional behind-the-scenes video, which reports the main events of the decision at Neo Química Arena.

The material shows the players’ concentration and lecture before the match and the consecutive celebration of the classification. The images report from the motivation of experienced players, such as Renato Augusto and Cássio, to the party held by them in the changing rooms of Itaquera.

O My Helm drew a timeline over the video in the following sequence.

pre-game

The plot begins with a brief teaser of goals and players celebrating after the team’s classification to the final of the competition. Following, footage of a drone capturing the Neo Química Arena and images of the Corinthians athletes’ uniforms are shown.

The players appeared for the first time still relaxed, arriving at the Corinthians stadium. The following scenes show the professionals concentrating in the locker room and names like Yuri Alberto receiving instructions from coach Vítor Pereira.

After a series of warm-ups, on and off the pitch, the film gains final words of faith and motivation. In the lecture, who called the word was the Portuguese commander

“This is a family, now this spirit has to be inside. But we have to be an aggressive family, with or without the ball”, opened Vítor Pereira, who preceded a brief speech by Renato Augusto still in the access tunnel to the field.

“On who will enter the game, who can decide. It’s a knockout game, whoever enters the game will decide! We have to stay connected from beginning to end!”, said shirt 8, followed by a speech by captain Cássio.

“Enjoy this moment, enjoy! We are in a semifinal and we are going to a final, but we have to leave everything in there. If you don’t let it, it’s no use what we worked, what we suffered”, said the idol of the alvinegro club.

post game

Still on the field, the players appeared celebrating the classification and reciting what was sung by the fans in the stands of Neo Química Arena: “I am Corinthians at heart, I am from the team that will be the champion”.

In the sequence, midfielder Renato Augusto approaches the camera and, with a tone of happiness, says: “Chegamos, arrived”. Striker Gustavo Silva also leaves his words: “Come on, this is Corinthians! It’s race! It’s until the end.”

Finally, after a series of hugs between the players on the pitch, Giuliano, scorer of the second goal, appears running to join the other teammates in the locker room. They are registered by a photo that was published by the club on its social networks.

