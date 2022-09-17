Bella Campos shows scars after an alligator attack in the Pantanal: ‘Snatched my leg’

Interpreter of Muda in the Globo soap opera was surprised by the animal when she was taking a bath in the river

Disclosure / Globe

Bella Campos plays Muda in the current version of ‘Pantanal’, by Globo



The actress Bella Camposinterpreter of Muda in the soap opera “wetland” was bitten by a alligator while taking a bath in the river on a Sunday off from recording. The case was reported by the artist herself, who showed the scars on her leg, on the program “Que História é Essa, Porchat?”. “I remember saying that I was very happy [no dia], it’s been a long time since we had this fun there. We know there are animals [no rio], giant otter, stingray, alligator, there are piranhas, but they always told us like this: ‘If you keep moving in the water, the alligators don’t approach because they are afraid’”, said the actress. “It is important to say that our ecosystem is totally disorganized. Now it’s a terrible drought [no Pantanal] and the alligators no longer have the ponds for them to stay in, so there is a greater amount of alligators in the water and, automatically, they have less food.” The attack on the animal happened when Bella was returning to the riverbank: “When I was returning, I felt a very strong pressure on my leg. My instinct was to hit, I slapped, all of it in a millisecond. When my hand touched it, I felt it was an alligator.”

According to the artist, the animal that bit her was not a small one. “It was a mega alligator, it grabbed my leg,” she said. Bella showed the presenter Fábio Porchat the bite scars. “The tear remained [na parte de cima da coxa] because the teeth [debaixo do jacaré] are thinner, so they tear on impact,” explained the artist. In the back of the leg, the animal’s teeth would have penetrated. “It was very bizarre. I yelled, ‘Damn, an alligator bit me.’ I got out of the water and sat down. When I looked there was a hole [na minha perna]. When the people around started to see, they believed and came to help me,” she said. Bella was treated on the spot and, as the bite didn’t hit any veins or muscles, she didn’t need to go to the hospital. “We managed to treat everything on time, the doctor came, he had already treated five cases of alligator, so I felt very safe.” THE Young pan contacted Globo to find out if the station will comment on the case, but has not yet received a response. See the scars on the actress’s leg: