Best-selling cars collapse in the 1st half of September

Brazil’s best-selling cars collapsed in the first half of September. Fiat Strada, Volkswagen Gol and Hyundai HB20, despite being among the most successful in September, have sales far below what they achieved in August. The numbers were released by Fenabrave.

Among the best-selling cars, the Fiat Strada is the one with the biggest drop compared to August. With only 3,577 sales in the first fortnight, the champion pickup reached just 21% of the 14,157 license plates in August. So, considering half of the month, the Strada pickup is 29% below what it should have sold so far.

The Volkswagen Gol has the second highest casualty. With 3,088 sales in the first fortnight, Gol reached only 26% of the 11,719 registrations in August. Its fortnight deficit is 24%.





After the VW Gol, the car with the biggest drop among the leaders is the Hyundai HB20. He added 3,602 sales in the first fortnight and this represents only 33% of the 10,919 registrations in August. Therefore, the HB20 deficit is 17%.

On the other hand, the position of Chevrolet Onix is ​​bad on the one hand and good on the other. With 3,716 sales, he obtained 38% of the 9,821 registrations in August, that is, he has a deficit of 12%. However, the 3,700 registrations give Chevrolet Onix the overall lead in the month.

Two cars are in good position compared to last month. The Toyota Hilux has already reached 54% of August sales and appears in second place among pickup trucks. Another car that is doing well is the Chevrolet Tracker, which took 49% of sales and leads the SUV segment. See below the ranking of the first fortnight and the comparison with August.

MOST SELLING CARS 1ST FORTnight SEPTEMBER POS CAR SET AUG %TOT LOSS 1st Chevrolet Onix 3,716 9,821 38% -12% 2nd Hyundai HB20 3,602 10,919 33% -17% 3rd Fiat Strada 3,577 14,157 21% -29% 4th Chevrolet Tracker 3,265 6,708 49% -1% 5th Volkswagen Gol 3,088 11,719 26% -24% 6th Fiat Mobi 3,066 7,613 40% -10% Toyota Hilux 2,143 3,979 54% +4%

