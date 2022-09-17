“Black with a white soul”: Martinho da Vila defeats former president of the Palmares Foundation in court

Sérgio Camargoformer president of Palmares Foundationlost the action against Martinho da Vilaafter being called by the singer of “black with white soul“.

Martinho’s statement was given in an interview with the program Roda Viva, from TV Cultura, last year. The singer said that the foundation, which would have been “created to deal with issues of black culture”, is now led by “Camargo, a radical bolsonarista”.

“He’s a black with a white soul, as they say. Hardly, he’d like to be white. He thinks he’s white. He feels white.

Withdrawal from the interview and moral damages

Camargo asked in the action for the interview to be removed from the internet and also for compensation of R$ 20 thousand for moral damages.

The Federal District Court of Justice ratified the decision of the 18th Civil Court of Brasília and dismissed Camargo’s appeal.

Camargo regretted the decision on his Twitter account: “I was racially assaulted by Martinho da Vila. I sued him for that, but I lost. I conclude that the Justice understood that, because he is a black man on the left, he has a safe-conduct to commit racial offenses. . Thus, another jabuticaba appears in our legal system: protected racism.”

