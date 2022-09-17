Bolsonaro supporter, Hang calls Auxílio Brasil a ‘misery bag’

One of the main supporters of the president and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro, businessman Luciano Hang called the Auxílio Brasil of R$600 granted by the government to low-income Brazilians a “poverty scholarship”.

In an interview with Valor Econômico, Hang defended the readjustment of the aid from R$400 to R$600, but highlighted that this amount is “momentary”, and stressed that the beneficiaries need to work to be self-sustainable.

The payment of R$600 runs until December and was an electoral maneuver by Bolsonaro to try to garner votes among the poorest voters.

“The poorest do not have to live their entire lives on a poverty allowance. They must have the opportunity to work and earn a living”, he declared.

This was not the first time that Luciano Hang criticized Auxílio Brasil. Last Tuesday (13), during a campaign act by the candidate for the Senate for Santa Catarina Jorge Seif (PL-SC), the businessman said it was necessary to “get it in people’s heads that getting something for free doesn’t lead to anything”. .

According to Hang, former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) “was happy” to have increased the number of “Bolsa Família dependents”, a program that preceded Auxílio Brasil. However, the bolsonarista stressed that it is the government’s duty to “arrange an opportunity for everyone to reduce the number of poor people earning the scholarship”.

Bolsonaro’s approval drops among Brazil Aid recipients

Despite President Jair Bolsonaro having sanctioned the so-called PEC das Bondades on the eve of the elections as a measure to garner votes among the poorest, who historically have a preference for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the measure has not yet had the effect expected by the government, as shown by a new survey by Datafolha, released yesterday.

According to the institute, 57% of voters who receive the benefit say they vote for Lula, compared to 26% for Bolsonaro. The program grants the payment of R$ 600 to 20 million families until the month of December.

Datafolha also showed that Bolsonaro’s approval fell among those who receive the benefit: last week 29% of beneficiaries rated the current administration as great/good. Now, that percentage has dropped to 25%, a variation above the margin of error, which is three percentage points.

Also according to Datafolha, 53% of beneficiaries believe that the chances of continuity of the Aid worth R$ 600 are greater if Lula wins the election. Only 37% say they think the current Chief Executive will continue to make this payment.

The maintenance of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 in 2023 is one of Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign promises. However, the president did not stipulate the payment of this amount in the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) sent to Congress last month. For this reason, he was called a “liar” by Lula — the PT says he intends to make the payment permanent, if elected.