Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN will be reviewed by the president of the PL and marketer

President Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign committee will interfere in the speech he will make at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly (UN), next Tuesday, the 20th. On the eve of the election, the idea is for Bolsonaro to explore the economy and pass on a message from the head of state in the main arena of international diplomacy, while waving to the country’s internal public.

The president’s statement will be reviewed by the marketer Duda Lima and by Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the PL. Ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy), Fábio Faria (Communications), Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and Carlos França (Foreign Affairs) prepared contributions to the text.





The focus of the speech will be the economy. To counteract inflation and studies that show the advance of hunger in Brazil, Bolsonaro must repeat more recent positive numbers, such as the growth of the Gross Domestic Product, the creation of jobs, deflation in the last two months, with measures to reduction in the cost of energy and fuel, and the payment of Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600, which he promises to keep in 2023, if he is reelected.

The final version of the pronouncement remains open. Government advisers involved in the drafting of the text say that the line will be decided by Bolsonaro. But they already expect the president to exalt his government policies, in an electoral rather than a state bias.

“Separation is necessary, but it is not always perfect”, pondered Ambassador Paulino Franco, secretary of Multilateral Political Affairs at Itamaraty. “He is head of state and government and a candidate for re-election. He will separate the two, but at the same time he cannot fail to be a candidate.”

Although the UN General Assembly is a state agenda, Bolsonaro’s campaign coordination wants him to give a nod to the domestic audience. The president has been advised not to make direct attacks on powers such as China, but must oppose left-wing authoritarian regimes.

As one of the slogans of the campaign is “freedom”, the tendency is for the president to position himself in favor of individual freedoms, of opinion and of the press, despite the setbacks in the country, with the murder of journalists and the persecution and attempt intimidation by its supporters.

At Itamaraty, diplomats are trying to convince Bolsonaro to follow a more focused line than in his previous visits to the UN tribune and to avoid rhetorical exaggerations and ideological issues, something that failed in his last appearances. Last year, as shown by the Estadão Check, the president presented distorted data in his speech at the UN. He lied about the scale of the government’s acts on September 7 of that year and about BNDES activities abroad. Bolsonaro also defended the so-called “early treatment”, a kit of medicines considered innocuous against covid-19 by scientists and medical authorities from several countries.

It has not been decided whether the president will make any mention of the internal electoral process – after failing to approve the printed vote, Bolsonaro involved state institutions in a campaign to discredit electronic voting machines. He put the matter aside after proposals from the Armed Forces were accepted by the Electoral Justice. And the topic did not enter the diplomatic draft of suggestions to the president.

The drafts of the speech re-edit the tone already used in electoral propaganda, which associates the mishaps in the first years of government to the covid-19 pandemic and the War in Ukraine.

Without directly criticizing the Russian invasion, Bolsonaro will say that Brazil always defends the territorial integrity of nations and the search for a lasting solution to the conflict through diplomatic means. The appropriate arena, from the point of view of the Brazilian government, would be the UN Security Council – the country demands the reform of the body and a fixed seat on the collegiate.

When citing the war, the president must remember the reception of Ukrainian refugees in Brazil. This Friday, the 16th, he prepares an agenda with the Ukrainian community based in Prudentópolis (PR).

To respond to demands on the destruction of biomes such as the Amazon and Pantanal, the president was instructed to reinforce the commitments made at the Climate Summit (COP-26): the agreement to cut global methane emissions by 30% and the goal of zeroing illegal deforestation by 2030. One of the lines of argument will be to affirm that the fight against climate change is a collective duty and that there are countries with much greater responsibility than Brazil.

Bolsonaro should reinforce the country’s position as the world’s breadbasket, ensuring the food security of billions of people through agribusiness exports and as a generator and supplier of renewable energy. The president will mention that agricultural subsidies distort sustainable production and that the country has a clean energy matrix and is willing to increase the supply of energy to the world, at a time when there is an increase in the use of more polluting sources, as a result of the war. .

protests

Bolsonaro will open the debate session of the UN General Assembly, maintaining the tradition of Brazil, which always opens the work. Bolsonaro will speak for a period of 10 to 15 minutes. He will speak to the financial market, the foreign press and the international community. It will be the time to take advantage of competitors, as happened on September 7, when candidate Bolsonaro monopolized attention.

Bolsonaro’s campaign also raised the alarm about the possibility of protests against him in New York. The president and his entourage were targeted by activists in the city. The idea is to organize a meeting with the Brazilian community more linked to the president’s agenda to oppose the mobilizations of supporters of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the PT candidate. In 2018, Bolsonaro won more than 70% of the votes abroad in the second round of elections, including in New York.

The agenda built by Palácio do Planalto and Itamaraty does not foresee any agenda with heads of state or government of western powers. The diplomats prepared four bilateral meetings: with the presidents of Poland, Serbia, Ecuador and Guatemala, in addition to the UN Secretary General, the Portuguese António Guterres. According to the Itamaraty, the reason for not having more bilateral meetings is the president’s stay for a short time in the United States and the possibility of meetings in London, where he is going to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.