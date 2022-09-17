Botafogo announces return of TIM sponsorship on the shirt for construction of the new museum

Two traditional brands unite for the sake of alvinegra history: Botafogo and TIM announce the return of the partnership. The known sponsorship in the game number returns to the uniform and debuts this Saturday (17/9) in the match against coritibaat the Nilton Santos. As a gesture of understanding by SAF in favor of an important project for the social club, the contract will allow the resources involved to be used in an integral way in the construction of the Botafogo Museumwhich aims to enhance our legacy as champions and will help to tell the world about Alvinegra’s glories.

The international company will be stamped on the number of the professional and Under-20 team uniforms, training shirts and backdrops. The Glorioso bus will also exhibit the brand, as well as the signs at the Training Centers.

ABOUT TIM

“To evolve together with courage, transforming technology into freedom” is the purpose of TIM, a leading operator in mobile coverage and 4G presence. A pioneer in 5G tests, it is also ready to be the protagonist of the technology that will revolutionize different sectors of society, in line with its slogan: “Imagine the possibilities”. Committed to the best environmental, social and governance practices, it integrates important portfolios on the Brazilian stock exchange, such as Novo Mercado, S&P/B3 Brasil ESG and the Corporate Sustainability Index. It is listed in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022, which brings together the most sustainable companies in the world, and was the first operator to obtain ISO 37001 certification, against bribery. It is also part of the Bloomberg Gender Equity Index and leads, among companies in Brazil and in the global telecom sector, the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index.

