Botafogo receives Coritiba in direct confrontation and aims tranquility in the table

O Botafogo receives the coritiba this Saturday, at 7:00 pm (Brasília time), at the Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 27th round of the Brazilian championship. Glorioso, who comes from a goalless draw with América-MG, has 31 points and wants to win to have peace of mind in the table. In case of victory, it can open an advantage and plunge Coxa into the relegation zone, since the team from Paraná has 28 points.

On the Coritiba side, Guto Ferreira knows that the team needs to improve its performance away from home, where it has not yet won. In addition, it is 20 years since the last victory over Glorioso in Rio de Janeiro. But he is preparing his team for it.

“We are taking a courageous but conscious stance. We could see that in the last game, our best. A team, which is in a process of oscillation, will always have difficulty. We are working on this mental part so that we have more and more strength”, said the coach.

The attack is the big concern in Coritiba. Léo Gamalho was vetoed with pain in his right thigh. In addition, Adrián Martínez is suspended. Hernan Pérez and Warley vie for position in the sector to see who will play alongside Fabrício Daniel and Alef Manga.

Botafogo should not make any changes in relation to the past game. Luís Castro, coach of the Rio de Janeiro club, believes in the team’s evolution.

“We are making progress and increasingly combining good results with good performances. Which wasn’t happening. Our expectation is for growth”, declared the Portuguese.

BOTAFOGO-RJ X CORITIBA-PR

Place: Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro

Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Time: 19:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Celso Luiz da Silva (MG) and Leonardo Henrique Pereira (MG)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA-SP)

BOTAFOGO: Gatito Fernández, Renzo Saravia, Víctor Cuesta, Adryelson and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes and Eduardo; Víctor Sá, Tiquinho Soares and Jeffinho

Coach: Luis Castro

CORITIBA: Gabriel Vasconcelos, Nathanael, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos; Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade and Robinho; Hernan Pérez (Warley), Fabricio Daniel and Alef Manga

Coach: Guto Ferreira