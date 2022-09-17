Botafogo x Coritiba: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration

Faced with the worst visitor in the Brazilian championshipBotafogo finally tries to win again in front of its fans this Saturday (17/9), at 19h, when it faces the coritibaat the Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 27th round of the competition. Glorioso is coming off a goalless draw at home against América-MG last weekend.

Despite the stumble at home in the previous round, Botafogo climbed one position in the table, staying in 12th place with 31 points, and kept the distance of five points for both the G-8 and the relegation zone. A victory this Saturday is essential to move further away from the Z-4 ​​and feed the dream of reaching the Libertadores.

For this Saturday’s duel, coach Luís Castro won the reinforcement of attacking midfielder Gustavo Sauer, shirt number 10 of the team, who has recovered from an infectious condition in his left ankle. The player, however, must start from the bench. In this way, the starting lineup must be the same as the one that started the last game.

Botafogo embezzlement

Flyers are delivered to the medical department Bren and kayak (both underwent knee surgery) and the right-back Daniel Borges (bone edema). the defender carlithe sides Carlinhos (knee surgery) Hugo and Rafael (fracture in the face) and the flywheels Del Piage and Patrick de Paula (Bell’s palsy) are in transition.

Hanging from Botafogo

Are hanging with two yellow cards the defender Philipe Sampaiothe left-back marçalthe sock Edward and the attackers Victor Sá and Jeffinhoin addition to the technician Luís Castro and the assistant Vítor Severino. If someone on this list receives a card this Saturday, they will not be able to participate in the confrontation against Goiáson the 28th, in Goiânia.

The opponent – ​​Coritiba

In addition to Adrian Martínezsuspended, the technician Guto Ferreira also lost in the penultimate training session the top scorer Leo Gamalho, with thigh pain. So, Fabricio Daniel must be shifted to the reference, with Warley (ex-Botafogo) joining the team. Furthermore, Nathan Mendes should win Nathanael’s spot on the right side. Coritiba is the worst visitor in the Brazilian Championship and has yet to win away from home.

tickets

Unlike the last game, against América-MG, Nilton Santos should not receive a good audience, since the demand for tickets was very weak in the advance sale. Tickets range from R$20 (East Superior half) to R$320 (Tribuna) and can be purchased at the stadium’s box office and online at botafogo.com.br/ingresso.

Where to watch Botafogo vs Coritiba

There will be broadcast only by Premierein the system pay per viewwith narration by Renata Silveira.

Arbitration

whistle the game Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)aided by Celso Luiz da Silva and Leonardo Henrique Pereira, both also from the Minas Gerais Football Federation. The VAR will have the command to Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa/SP) and assistance from Fabricio Porfirio de Moura (SP).

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X CORITIBA

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 09/17/2022 – 19h

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Celso Luiz da Silva (MG) and Leonardo Henrique Pereira (MG)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa/SP)

Tickets: botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Where to watch: Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Adryelson, Victor Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes and Eduardo; Victor Sá, Tiquinho Soares and Jeffinho – Coach: Luís Castro.

CORITIBA: Gabriel; Nathan Mendes, Chancellor, Castán and Rafael Santos; Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade and Robinho; Warley, Fabricio Daniel and Alef Manga – Coach: Guto Ferreira.