Bottled gas registers high for the third week in a row, says ANP

While gasoline and diesel prices drop at stations, the value of bottled gas (LPG) rose for the third week in a row at resale, says the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

According to the ANP, the price of a kilo of cylinder (13 kilos in all) rose from R$111.91 last week to R$113.25 this week. It is up 1.19%. In the previous week, the value had already increased from R$ 111.57 to R$ 111.91.

The rise in resale occurs amid the price drop announced by Petrobras in refineries for LPG. On Monday, the 12th, the state-owned company announced a reduction for distributors, from R$ 4.23 per kilo (Kg) to R$ 4.03/kg. It’s a drop of 4.72%. Thus, the 13 kg cylinder will cost R$ 52.34, reflecting an average reduction of R$ 2.60.

According to experts, the retail price may start to fall as early as next week.

Gasoline, on the other hand, was below R$5. According to the ANP, the average price per liter was R$4.97, lower than the R$5.17 of last week.

Diesel fell from R$6.88 to R$6.84 this week.