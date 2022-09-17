Brazil records 92 new deaths from Covid; moving average is down | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (16) 92 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 685,350 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 69 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -45% indicating downward trend.

Rio Grande do Norte and Tocantins did not release Covid data until 8 pm this Monday. Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Ceará, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Piauí, Roraima and Sergipe did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period. Rondônia revised the number of deaths, discounting three deaths from its total.

In total, the country registered 10,891 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,621,481 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 8,223. The variation was -58% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Rising (2 states): AL, PR

AL, PR In stability (3 states and the DF): DF, AP, AC, RS

DF, AP, AC, RS Falling (19 states): RO, SC, RR, GO, PA, BA, MS, PI, CE, RJ, MT, SE, MG, PE, AM, PB, SP, MA, ES

RO, SC, RR, GO, PA, BA, MS, PI, CE, RJ, MT, SE, MG, PE, AM, PB, SP, MA, ES Not disclosed (2 states): RN and TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).