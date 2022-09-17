Brazilian giant ‘discards’ signing Pedro Raúl publicly: “We are not evaluating”

One of the great highlights of this season of Brazilian football, Pedro Raúl will leave Goiás at the end of this season. The information was confirmed by the president of the emerald club, Paulo Rogerio, who indicated the player’s departure from the team.

And, as a result, there is no shortage of interested parties. As published by the Sagres portal, Corinthians, São Paulo, Botafogo, Flamengo and Vasco appear among the main clubs with an eye on the player’s football, which, in turn, is also in the sights of Europe.

Marcos Braz ‘rejects’ interest in Pedro Raúl

However, it seems that Flamengo’s interest in the top scorer is not true. This is because, in an interview with Canal do Benja, the vice president of Mengão, Marcos Braz, said that he is not looking for reinforcements at the moment:

“Flamengo is not looking for any player. We are not evaluating absolutely anyone. Our thoughts here are only on the finals and on the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship.”

In this way, the tendency is for Pedro to hit another giant of Brazilian football, with Corinthians, according to journalist Jorge Nicola, the favorite to close the deal.

That’s because, according to him, Timão is already in talks with Kashiwa Reysol to buy the athlete outright next season, having even signaled an investment of R$ 18 million.