Breaking Myths, documentary about the Bolsonaro government, gets trailer

breaking mythsa new documentary by Fernando Grostein Andrade (breaking the taboo) and Fernando Siqueirawon a new trailer that brings together images of violent speeches by the president Jair Bolsonaro and the response of people harmed by its policies – see above.

According to the official synopsis of the feature, which has a script by Carol Pires, breaking myths will explore theJair Bolsonaro’s catastrophic and fragile masculinity from the point of view of an LGBT couple – filmmaker Fernando Grostein Andrade and actor and singer Fernando Siqueira. After anonymous threats due to Andrade’s criticism of Bolsonaro’s homophobia, the couple leaves for California and decides to make a documentary that mixes biographies with resistance to fascism in Brazil.”.

breaking myths will be available friday (16) on the documentary’s official website.

