Bruno Gagliasso and Wagner Moura will release song against Bolsonaro’s candidacy – 09/16/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

With lyrics by Carlos Rennó and music by Chico Brown and Pedro Luís, a manifesto-song entitled “‘Hino’ ao Inominável” will be released this Saturday (17), against the candidacy of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The song is performed by 30 interpreters, such as actors Wagner Moura and Bruno Gagliasso and singers Chico César and Zélia Duncan. Cellist Jaques Morelenbaum makes a special appearance.

According to Rennó, the lyrics were largely made during the pandemic. A video will also be posted on YouTube. “The verses either quote literally or are based on statements given by the ‘unnameable’ and found on the internet and in newspapers,” he says.

The montage, created by the Bijari collective, will last 13 minutes. “‘Hino’ ao Inominável” is artistically produced by Rennó and executive produced by Guto Ruocco.

BOOKCASE

Writer Mayra S. Mayor received guests on Tuesday (13) at the launch of her second novel, “Meu Mar Te Espera” (Jaguatirica publisher). Lawyer Luiz Gustavo Bichara and writer Renata Belmonte attended the event, which took place at Livraria Travessa at the Iguatemi mall, in São Paulo.