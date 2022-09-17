Bruno Gagliasso debuts the series “Santo”: “Intense and difficult preparation”

The actor also commented on the racism that the children suffered in a restaurant in Portugal at the end of July. A woman cursed Bless and Titi and a couple of Angolan tourists who were in the room. A video that went viral showed the presenter angry with the woman. Gagliasso called the police and the woman was escorted away and detained. The case gained repercussion and the family received a lot of support from Brazilians and foreigners.