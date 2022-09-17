Bruno Gagliasso debuts the series “Santo”: “Intense and difficult preparation”

The Brazilian star also said that he always tries to make characters in which his children will be proud. “What I do as an actor will influence the lives of the best children. Marighella was it. They will be very proud to see me in this film.”
The actor also commented on the racism that the children suffered in a restaurant in Portugal at the end of July. A woman cursed Bless and Titi and a couple of Angolan tourists who were in the room. A video that went viral showed the presenter angry with the woman. Gagliasso called the police and the woman was escorted away and detained. The case gained repercussion and the family received a lot of support from Brazilians and foreigners.
“We get support from everyone. Racism is a crime, it needs to be punished, discussed and fought. We have a fundamental role in the fight because we are white, it is the least we have to do”, she emphasized.
“Saint” is an engaging thriller
In the story, “Santo” is the most wanted drug dealer in the world, whose face has never been seen. The two police officers looking for him, Cardona (Bruno Gagliasso) and Millán (Raúl Arévalo), are initially opposed, but start to collaborate and understand each other to solve the case and stay alive.
Ernesto Cardona is an agent of the Federal Police, from the anti-drug unit, who will become involved in the pursuit of the drug dealer by arresting his lover. This will lead to a meeting with Spanish police officer Miguel Millán.
The story, therefore, must become an obscure trait when Santo kills Cardona’s girlfriend after the arrest of his lover Bárbara (Victoria Guerra). Bruno Gagliasso’s character is going to seek revenge.