Bruno Luperi, author of Pantanal, opens the game, tells if he will make changes to the plot and reveals if Trindade will return to the soap opera

The author Bruno Lupericurrently in charge of the remake of “wetland”, gave an interview to the Patricia Kogutof “The globe“, and took advantage of the space to talk about the requests for changes in the plot that he has been receiving from the public. It is worth remembering that the novel was originally written by Benedito Ruy Barbosathe author’s grandfather.

Bruno revealed that he is making small changes to the plot, but that fans shouldn’t have too many expectations: “It’s not a change of direction. The course is this, the novel is established. It’s a closed job, yes. I was at the disposal of the direction and I still am, to change whatever is necessary for the story to happen.”.

The author explained that, to make any changes, the cast would have to go back to shooting in the swamp, which is something more complicated: “Of course, the audience has that feeling that a pen stroke will solve their life and change the course of one character or another. But they cannot be changed. I’m not writing chapters based on the success of one core or another. I’m rewriting situations because we couldn’t record. For the soap opera to happen, a scene needs to move to another scenario, the actions need to happen in a certain way.”.

In addition, the writer made a mystery about a possible return of the character Trinity, a request made constantly by the viewers, who were not satisfied with its departure. Bruno also revealed that Benedito’s initial wish is for nothing to be changed in the soap opera, not even for the current context: “I went to talk to him. He said: ‘You don’t have to change anything, the soap opera is ready‘”.