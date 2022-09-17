By 7 to 4, STF confirms the suspension of the nursing salary floor

The Federal Supreme Court decided, by 7 votes to 4, to suspend the application of the law that determines the national floor of nursing in Brazil. The trial in the virtual plenary ended this Friday 16.

Most ministers endorsed an injunction by Luís Roberto Barroso which, in addition to suspending the effects of the law, gave public and private entities in the health area 60 days to clarify the financial impact, the risks of mass layoffs in the sector and possible reduction. in the quality of services.

Barroso followed ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes and Luiz Fux. André Mendonça opened a disagreement and received the endorsement of Kássio Nunes Marques, Edson Fachin and Rosa Weber.

In his vote, Barroso said it is important to value health professionals, but he again cited the same reasons he had exposed in the preliminary decision.

“Basically, the argument seems plausible that the Legislature approved the project and the Executive sanctioned it without taking care of the measures that would enable its execution, such as, for example, increasing the SUS reimbursement table to the affiliated network. In this case, they would have wanted to have the benefit bonus without the burden of increasing their own expenses, outsourcing the account.”

The floor law, approved by the National Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, establishes a minimum remuneration of 4,750 reais for nurses.