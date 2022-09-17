By 7 votes to 4, STF confirms suspension of the nursing floor

posted on 09/16/2022 20:26



The president and minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Rosa Weber was the last to take a stand on the suspension of the nursing floor this Friday (16/9), a matter for which she voted against the understanding of Luiz Roberto Barroso. However, the court formed a majority and confirmed the suspension by seven votes to four.

For Rosa Weber, the arguments of the financial impacts reported by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde) have already been evaluated by parliamentarians, during the course of the matter in the National Congress.

The minister also ruled out the risk of injury to the autonomy of states and municipalities. “The contested legislative diploma, edited by the Union in the exercise of its constitutional competence, only establishes the minimum remuneration parameter, and it is up to each of the other entities of the federation to define, within the scope of its own territory, the remuneration quantum to be paid to their respective servants. public,” he added.

On September 4, Barroso granted the request for an injunction made by CNSaúde, suspended the floor and granted a period of 60 days for those involved in the matter to find solutions to guarantee payment.

After the decision, the case was taken to a referendum by the other ministers of the Court in the virtual plenary, a type of voting in which votes are entered in an electronic system and there is no face-to-face deliberation. The trial began on Friday (9).

Enacted by President Jair Bolsonaro, Law 14,434/2022 established the national salary floor for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives. For nurses, the expected floor is R$ 4,750. For technicians, the amount corresponds to 70% of the floor, while assistants and midwives will be entitled to 50%.

Last week, Barroso stated that the decision was taken because a source of funds is needed to enable the payment of the minimum wage. The minister said he is in favor of the minimum wage for nursing, but accepted the suspension in view of the risk of immediate non-compliance with the law.

According to the minister, private hospitals were carrying out early layoffs. In addition, social works, Santas Casas and City Halls reported that they do not have the resources to pay the floor.