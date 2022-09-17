By The Crown, Matt Smith was called a grandfather by Prince Harry

Matt Smith played an important role as Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, in the first two seasons of The Crown. In addition to earning a nomination in the Emmy for the interpretation, the actor received several accolades from the critics, and even from a person by the royalty that he did not expect. Smith revealed to today (via Variety) that Prince Harry once called him “grandfather” when they met.

“I met Harry once, at the polo, which sounds a little grandiose, but it wasn’t that grand.,” Smith said in an interview. “And he walked up to me and said ‘grandpa’. He watched the show! Well, I can’t say that I know if he currently watches it, but he did watch it quite a bit at the time.”.

The British actor was in the first two seasons and was replaced by Tobias Menzies. the production of The Crown was suspended earlier this month following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It is worth remembering that, in season 5, two other actors will play William as a child: Timothee Sambor and senan west. They will appear next to Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana), Dominic West (Prince Charles), Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth 2nd), Jonny Lee Miller (John Major), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret) and Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip).

New episodes arrive on November 2022 to Netflix.

Season 6, which will be the last of the series, does not yet have a premiere date.

