BYD Song Plus is the cheapest plug-in hybrid SUV at R$ 269,990

BYD has started pre-sales of the plug-in hybrid Song Plus DM-i in Brazil. The brand asks for R$ 269,990 for the average SUV that can be recharged at outlets and electrical outlets. The hybrid set combines a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with another electric motor and a battery. The first batch has 200 units and starts to be delivered in December.

To purchase Song Plus, however, the brand requires prior registration. From there, the nearest concessionaire will confirm the reservation upon payment of R$ 10,000. According to BYD, those who book the hybrid SUV will win the home charger (Wallbox). The Chinese will also give a bonus of R$ 4,000. That is, the price drops to R$ 265,990. With this, the utility gets more into account than rivals like Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 Pro and Jeep Compass 4xe.

How is the car?

With a portfolio composed of three other vehicles, all electric (the SUV TAN EVthe HAN EV sedan and the minivan D1 EV, for app drivers), BYD is now betting on plug-in hybrid technology. In this way, the Song Plus DM-i offers a set consisting of a 110 hp 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine and a 132 kW electric motor – equivalent to 179.4 hp. Torque reaches 32.2 mkgf, with acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds.

According to the brand, the gasoline unit – which has a 43% thermal efficiency – can be used to both drive the wheels and power the electric motor. Thus, it also recharges the batteries, with a capacity of 8.3 kWh. In this way, it is possible to drive the car in electric mode. The range, in this case, is 51 km in the Chinese NEDC cycle. Still, it’s bigger than the Jeep Compass 4xe, at about 45 km.

BYD/Disclosure

The brand offers a 5-year or 200,000 km warranty for the electric, low voltage and SUV chassis. In the case of the Blade battery, the coverage is 8 years or 200 thousand km.

technologies

In keeping with Chinese car tradition, the BYD Song Plus arrives well-equipped. It has a 12.8-inch multimedia center that has a 360º camera among its functions. The instrument panel is also digital and customizable, measuring 12.3″.

BYD/Disclosure

Key presence with remote start, adaptive cruise control (with Stop&Go) and lane keeping assistant are in the package. Finally, the Song Plus has electric opening of the trunk lid (574 liters), internet chip for system update and full LED headlights and flashlights. Inside, there is a choice of 31 colors of ambient light.

The Car Journal is on Youtube

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.