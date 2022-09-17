Cafu says FIFA considers Palmeiras world champion at 51

Palmeiras have a World Cup? This issue divides opinions in the world of football, but, according to the former player Cafu, FIFA recognizes the São Paulo club as champion of the club tournament in 1951.

In an interview with “The Noite” with Danilo Gentili, on SBT, held in August, the captain of the penta did not hesitate to define Palmeiras as the holder of the world title, and explained the reason for his certainty.

“Palmeiras has a world cup. I went to the FIFA archives and took a look. I have access to all the documentation,” he said.

Gentili joked about the situation and asked if the former right-back had not been mistaken and seen the information on the FIFA website.

“I didn’t see it on the website, I went straight to the archives. I’m part of the stakeholders from FIFA, right? I’m from the commission that defines all the regulations and changes in football”, countered the idol alviverde, to the presenter of the program.

In addition to his victorious career in the Brazilian national team, São Paulo and Milan, Cafu also marked his time at Palmeiras. He played for three seasons, from 1995 to 1997, scoring 16 goals and 68 wins in 102 games, and a Campeonato Paulista title in 1996 as one of the team’s highlights.