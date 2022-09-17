Call of Duty won’t be removed from PlayStation: Sony is manipulating antitrust, says Jez Corden

Call of Duty will continue to be available on PlayStation and Sony is using it bad faith arguments with the sole purpose of manipulating antitrust: this is the accusation made by journalist Jez Corden during a long and detailed editorial.

A few hours after the news of the Call of Duty Next event, which reaffirmed the strength of the famous shooter within the video game market, Corden thought about the strategy of the Japanese house that aims block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

“Sony’s tactic for some time has revolved around the idea of delete Xboxbut in recent years the company has moved in that direction, putting in place more or less covert strategies to obfuscate Microsoft’s platform and raise doubts about its operational performance,” Corden wrote. “Games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake were cataloged as temporary exclusives at the time of the announcement, but their arrival at Xbox is still lockedto the detriment of users who have been waiting for this until now.” “Other games, like the next one Hogwarts Legacy, will have exclusive PlayStation content and we all remember the well-known situation of Destinywhich had entire missions deleted from the Xbox version, lowering its value.” “Sony also monopolized all genre of fighting games with Street Fighter V exclusivity deals While limited cross-play for titles over which it did not have exclusive rights. How are these practices good for the industry, exactly?” “Of course, it’s a business and even Microsoft has done something similar in the past, especially during the Xbox 360 era. The media outcry over the Rise of the Tomb Raider exclusivity deal was vehement and it’s not a Microsoft that has since , has almost completely set aside these types of operations for the benefit of PlayStation. But this is where the truth about Sony’s Call of Duty fears comes in.” “Sony is not afraid of losing Call of Duty, nor of running out of game content. What they fear is that users realize the value of Xbox Game Passthey are afraid of lose the ability to dictate the gaming market.”

So Corden gave the example of cross-play. “Nintendo does not block cross-play, nor does Steam or Xbox: only Sony blocks this functionality, and does so to make it difficult for users to choose any platform that is not the most popular of consumers is what antitrust should prevent.”

“The hard truth is that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not just a good thing for Xbox, but the opposite of what Sony claims: the deal will benefit all users and the industry as a whole.”

The Microsoft team retweeted this story from social media and so this is also Microsoft’s position, not just Jez Corden of Windows Central. Microsoft will use Sony’s “rots” that it commits in the industry to remain a leader and will try to approve the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

What do you think about it? Leave your thoughts.

Source