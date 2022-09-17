Camilla de Lucas counters criticism after denouncing airline racism | celebrities

Camilla de Lucas used the profile on Twitter this Friday (16.09) to open new details after denouncing an episode of racism by an airline during a flight from the United States to Brazil.

In a sequence of posts, she told more about the approach she suffered, questioning her place in business class, and rebutted criticism about “cookie with a history of racism”. Among her comments, she confirmed that she intends to sue the company and also commentators who are in favor of the company.

“People don’t search for information. It wasn’t a flight attendant who wanted to check my place on the flight. Security was called to see my ticket. Commissioner can ask to see it, even if there’s someone with duplicity. I have witnesses of what happened. .

She got on the plane, I was sitting, she asked where I was. I said it was there, she asked if I was sure, I said yes and the third time she wanted the ticket. Just mine. A Brazilian woman saw it and wanted to ask her why. I don’t need cookies with a history of racism. Even because you don’t give credibility to black people who complain. They only applaud when it’s white taking a stand against racism.

I don’t want a stage, I want it right and I’m going to sue the airline so I never do it again! And you can call me a militant, f***ing 4. Black has no opinion. Any ‘ouch’ you call militancy. White opinion, black militates. Then I will sue the airline and any comments supporting the airline. Enough!!!!!”After the posts, the influencer found immediate support from followers on the social network (below).

The episode happened during a flight from the United States to Brazil. In the country, Camilla participated in programming at New York Fashion Week before the return trip, as posts on her Instagram profile attest.