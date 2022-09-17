Can MEI withdraw PIS in 2022? understand the rules

The Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) is guaranteed several rights. But receiving the Social Integration Program (PIS) is not one of them. Despite this, the entrepreneur may have a way to receive the salary bonus money. Understand under what conditions this is possible.

PIS is a salary bonus guaranteed by law to all registered workers who meet the rules and have an employment relationship. But the MEI does not fit these requirements. The only way to guarantee the money is if, in addition to the CNPJ, the microentrepreneur also works with a formal contract.

PIS for those who are MEI

In this single condition, the entrepreneur who is MEI can receive PIS. But it is worth emphasizing that the money is only guaranteed by the fact that he works with a formal contract, without any relation to the function as an individual microentrepreneur.

The PIS salary bonus is like a 14th salary, which helps workers who work in private companies with a formal contract. It applies to those who earn up to two minimum wages.

By law, the MEI that has the activity as a secondary income cannot be harmed. Therefore, by becoming an entrepreneur, he does not lose the rights guaranteed by the CLT.

That is, you have vacations, 13th salary, PIS salary allowance and all other benefits. The PIS rule requires that the worker has all the data registered and updated in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS).

He also needs to be enrolled in PIS for at least 5 years. In addition to having worked for at least 30 days in the base year of pay.

The calculation of the salary allowance value considers the months worked during the period. According to the rules of the benefit, only those who worked during the 12 months of the reference year of payment receive a full minimum wage.