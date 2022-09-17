Caoa Chery iCar was the best-selling electric car in Brazil in August

Caoa Chery iCar (Photo: Publicity/Caoa Chery)

Launched in June of this year, the Caoa Chery iCar won the leadership in the ranking of best-selling electric passenger cars in Brazil in August, when 102 units were sold.

O iCar is one of the models that is part of the new technological era of Caoa Chery, which recently presented its new range with five electrified models. Urban, sustainable, modern and with an innovative design, the model stands out in the national market.

Caoa Chery iCar pulls the brand’s electric vehicle sales list

Alongside the iCar, other highlights of the automaker in August were the Tiggo 5X PRO Hybrid SUVs, with 290 units sold, and the Tiggo 7 PRO Hybrid, with the license plate of 128 units. For this month of September, the first deliveries of the Tiggo 8 PRO Plug-in Hybrid.

SEE TOO

Caoa Chery closed the eighth month of the year with 3,147 vehicles sold. In 2022, license plates totaled 24,084 units.

The Caoa Chery iCar

The first 100% electric vehicle from Caoa Chery sold in Brazil also arrives with the cheapest post in the category. The iCar, which is available in a single version, starts at R$139,990.

The motorization of Caoa Chery iCar, which is marketed in China under the name of eq1, is what draws attention to the model. After all, the iCar is equipped with a 45 kW electric motor, which is equivalent to a power of 61 hp. In addition, the torque provided by the electric motor is 15.30 kgf.m.

The engine is powered by a battery with a capacity of 30.8 kWh, with four modules and 27 cells, which results in a range of up to 282 km in the urban cycle. The vehicle also has four-wheel disc brakes and independent suspension.

The battery can be fully charged in just 36 minutes using a quick charging station. When using traditional chargers, this time increases to about 5 hours, and can reach 11 hours when charging using a conventional three-pin 220V socket.

O iCar is smaller than other competing electric vehicles such as the Renault Kwid E-Tech. It has an overall length of 3,200 mm, 1,670 mm in width and a height of 1,590 mm. On the outside, the vehicle has LED DRL lights, bumper, mirrors and roof rack in body color. In addition, the iCar also features 15” alloy wheels.

Click here and press the button “ Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

Inside, the iCar has premium-finish, electrically adjustable front seats, as well as air conditioning and a panoramic sunroof. Another interesting detail of the electric car is the multimedia center with a 10.25-inch screen, which joins an induction smartphone charger and digital instrument panel.

What did you think? follow @sitegaragem360 on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here