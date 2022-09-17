Capcom reveals game opening featuring 18 playable characters

Game will bring customizable avatar and open world

the year of 2022 It’s not over yet, but 2023 is already a coveted year for its releases in the gaming world. After public fear due to the franchise’s rebranding Street Fighterthe sixth chapter of the game of capcom promises to bring several news. Including 18 characters which can be seen in the opening of the story mode released by the game’s official account.

The video is just over a minute long and features the main characters that will be available in the launch version. The list directly matches a flurry of rumors, raising anticipation for the announcement of other popular fighters like akuma, Ed and Rashid.

Even though they were absent at first, fans hope that the characters will be included in the future through DLCs or acquired in the course of the gameplay. Watch the video below:

Behold, the opening movie for World Tour, featuring art of the 18 characters on the launch roster for #StreetFighter6. 🌎 Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, and Dhalsim. 🌏 pic.twitter.com/4tcHP3mHIc — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 16, 2022

“Behold the opening of the World Tour, with art of the 18 characters that will be present at the launch of Street Fighter 6”says the tweet.

O “World Tour” it’s story mode. In it, the user can play groundtraveling the world in search of the answer to the question: What is strength? The new chapter of the franchise stands out for the possibility of creating a avatar customizablein addition to your immersive exploration.

Street Fighter 6 does not yet have a release date, but promises to arrive for Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X | s and PRAÇA in 2023.

