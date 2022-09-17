Carreata with Bolsonaro makes a pun on the Ku Klux Klan

The president and parliamentarian appear in the image with dark glasses often used in meme montages. (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

The publicity material of the motorcade in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated in Natal (RN) last Wednesday (14) made a pun on the American supremacist movement Ku Klux Klan, which preaches the inferiority of black people.

In the piece, Bolsonaro appears alongside the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and federal deputy General Giro (PL-RN) with the following headline: “Cuscous Clan in Natal with Bolsonaro and Michelle Bolsonaro”.

The president and parliamentarian appear in the image with dark glasses often used in meme montages to represent “lacrao”, or someone who has done something worthy of recognition.

Giro’s adviser, who organized the event in Natal, justified that the pun is nothing more than a “joke” with the “bullshit” said by former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT).

Asked if the issue was not too serious for a joke, Deputy General Giro’s staff replied that “the creative people didn’t see it that way” and that the Northeastern “play too much”. The deputy’s assistant could not inform, however, if the material was produced by his team or supporters.

Lula compared the Bolsonarista actions on September 7 to a Ku Klux Kan meeting at a rally last week. “Bolsonaro’s act looked like a Ku Klux Klan meeting, the only thing missing was the hood.”

Bolsonaro countered by saying that the comparison was “by far the biggest and most cowardly offense to the Brazilian people” he has ever seen and his lawyers have sued the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) against Lula for spreading hate speech.