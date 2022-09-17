Cars will have 10 new mandatory safety items in Brazil; see which

Automakers will have up to eight years to integrate ten new mandatory safety items into new and production vehicles. Despite the extended deadline, most of the changes will take effect from 2024 onwards.

Change is part of the program’Route 2030‘, an initiative by the automotive industry to reduce the rate of accidents recorded on Brazilian roads, since, according to WHO data, the country ranks third in the list of nations with the most traffic deaths (behind only India and China). ).

Side impact test will be mandatory from 2024. Image: Latin NCap/Disclosure

At first glance, the plan is positive, however, the consumer’s pocketbook will be the first to feel the impacts of the change, as the price of cars will inevitably rise with the addition of more features and equipment.

Check below the 10 new security items that will be mandatory and their respective implementation dates until 2030:

New mandatory security items

Side impact test; Loose seat belt alert; side arrow repeaters; Daytime running lights and collision warning will be mandatory for new vehicles already on the market from 2024.

Stability control will be implemented in two phases: 50% of new vehicles by 2023 and 100% from 2024.

Pedestrian impact protection also enters the list from 2025 for unreleased vehicles and 2030 for new ones.

Front impact protection, specific to SUVs, should be integrated into cars not released until 2024 and 2026 on new ones.

The reversing camera or sound sensor, in turn, should be implemented from 2025 for unreleased cars and 2027 for new ones.

The last item on the list is the pole side impact protection, which arrives in 2026 for vehicles not yet produced and 2030 for new ones.

Specialists explain that the items were selected according to the profile of the most common accidents seen in the country. The automotive safety reinforcement plan is considered the largest adopted in Brazil since 2014, the year in which it was established that new vehicles should have front airbags and factory ABS brakes.

Main image: thodonal88/Shutterstock

Via: Uol

