Cartola 2022: Ayrton Lucas and Bento miss round #27; see suspended, injured and likely | topper

5 hours ago

Ready for one more, cardholders? It’s time for the 27th round. Of course, the ideal to start a good team is to surround yourself with the best information for the weekend games. You have until 16:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday (10/09) to confirm your squad. Stay tuned for suspended, injured and likely lineups.

The round is full of great games and one of the most anticipated is Fla-Flu. Rivals have the same number of points and still dream of the title. The main lack for the classic is on the red-black side. Left-back Ayrton Lucas is suspended and will not face the former club.

Ayrton Lucas does not face Fluminense — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

Without goalkeeper Bento and forward Vitinho, Athletico-PR receives Cuiabá at Arena da Baixada. The duo is on the drop-down list. The Mato Grosso team will not have forward André Luís and midfielder Pepê for the same reason.

Here are the suspended, injured and likely teams from round #27:

AMERICA-MG
Suspended: Lucas Kal
Injured: Conti
Probable team: Matheus Cavichioli, Raúl Cáceres, Iago Maidana, Ricardo Silva, Marlon; Éder (Zé Ricardo), Juninho and Alê; Felipe Azevedo, H. Almeida and Matheusinho (Mastriani)

ATHLETICO-PR
Suspended: Bento and Vitinho
Injured: Christian, Julimar, Marcelo Cirino, Marlos, Reinaldo
Probable team: Anderson; Khellven (Orejuela), Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner (Pedrinho); Fernandinho, Alex Santana and David Terans; Cuello, Romulo and Vitor Roque

Bento is out of the duel against Cuiabá — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

ATHLETIC-GO
Suspended: Jorginho and Luiz Fernando
Injured: Pedro Paulo, Ramon Menezes and Ronaldo
Probable team: Renan; Dudu, Lucas Gazal, Klaus and Arthur Henrique; William Maranhão, Rhaldney and Shaylon; Airton, Churin and Wellington Rato.

ATLÉTICO-MG
Suspended: none
Injured: Guilherme Arana, Igor Rabello and Otávio
Probable team: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Dodô (Rubens); Allan, Jair and Nacho; Ademir, Hulk (Eduardo Sasha) and Keno

HAWAII
Suspended: Matheus Galdezani
Injured: none
Probable team: Glédson; Kevin, Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Raniele, Bruno Silva, Nathanael and Jean Pyerre; Pottker and Bissoli.

BOTAFOGO
Suspended: none
Injured: Breno, Carlinhos and Kayque
Probable team: Kitten; Saravia, Adryelson, Victor Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes and Eduardo; Jeffinho, Tiquinho Soares and Victor Sá

BRAGANTINO
Suspended: Carlos Eduardo
Injured: Kawe
Probable team: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista, Eric Ramires and Hyoran; Arthur and Alerrandro

CEARÁ
Suspended: none
Injured: Diego Rigonato
Probable team: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio (Gabriel Lacerda) and Bruno Pacheco; Richard, Richardson and Vina (Guilherme Castilho); Lima, Mendoza and Jo

CORINTHIANS
Suspended: none
Injured: Maycon, Paulinho, Raul Gustavo, Rafael Ramos
Probable team: Cassio; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

CORITIBA
Suspended: Adrian Martínez
Injured: Andrey, Boschilia, Henrique, Léo Gamalho and Willian Farias
Probable team: Gabriel Vasconcelos; Nathan Mendes, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos; Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade and Robinho; Warley, Fabricio Daniel and Alef Manga

CUIABA
Suspended: André Luís and Pepê
Injured: Felipe Marques, Uendel, Walter
Probable team: João Carlos: Marllon, Joaquim and Alan Empereur; João Lucas (Daniel Guedes), Marcão, Rafael Gava and Sidcley; Alesson (Camilo), Valdivia and Deyverson.

FLAMENGO
Suspended: Ayrton Lucas
Injured: Bruno Henrique
Probable team: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel

FLUMINENSE
Suspended: none
Injured: Luan Freitas
Probable team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli (Yago Felipe) and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.

STRENGTH
Suspended: none
Injured: none
Probable team: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Sasha, Zé Welison and Ronald; Moses, Thiago Galhardo and Robson

GOIÁS
Suspended: Dada Belmonte
Injured: Dadá Belmonte, Da Silva, Luiz Felipe, Marcelo Rangel, Matheusinho and Sidimar
Probable team: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo and Sávio; Auremir, Diego, Matheus Sales and Marquinhos Gabriel; Apodi and Pedro Raul

Dadá Belmonte is injured and is suspended — Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues/GEC

INTERNATIONAL
Suspended: none
Injured: none
Probable team: Keiller; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Edenilson, Carlos de Pena, Alan Patrick (Mauricio) and Pedro Henrique; German

YOUTH
Suspended: none
Injured: Kelvi
Probable team: Pegorari; Vitor Mendes, Renato Chaves and Rafael Forster; Rodrigo Soares, Jean Irmer, Jadson, Chico and Capixaba; Oscar Ruiz and Pitta.

PALM TREES
Suspended: none
Injured: Jaílson and Raphael Veiga
Probable team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata; Scarpa, Dudu and Ron

SAINTS
Suspended: none
Injured: Kevin Malthus
Probable team: João Paulo; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal (Carlos Sánchez); Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.

SAO PAULO
Suspended: Éder and Miranda
Injured: Arboleda, Caio, Gabriel Neves, Luan, Nikão, Walce
Probable team: Felipe Alves, Rafinha, Ferraresi, Luizão (Diego Costa) and Reinaldo (Welington); Pablo Maia, Galoppo, Talles Costa and Alisson; Bustos and Calleri (Luciano).

Eder misses São Paulo against Ceará — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

