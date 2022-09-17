Catia Fonseca is terrified by the famous scandal: “Scary”

Band presenter was horrified by veteran actor’s arrest

Catia Fonseca opened the “Best Afternoon” this Friday (16) commenting on the arrest of a famous. The presenter of band was horrified by the scandal involving the actor Jose Dumontwho was arrested this Thursday (15), and gave his opinion on the case.

José Dumont was arrested in Rio de Janeiro on suspicion of storing child pornography images and of having abused a 12-year-old boy.

Seeing the news on the news, Catia Fonseca said she was terrified and couldn’t believe it. “Yesterday I I couldn’t believe. People are surreal. It’s unacceptable. […] This is terrible, this is all bad enough, it’s unacceptable! I don’t even have words for it.”

After the arrest, the actor, who has more than 40 years of career, defended himself and said that he saved the material for a work he was carrying out on the subject. The veteran’s excuse, however, was harshly criticized by the Band’s contractor.

“Then comes his excuse. Oh people, it’s laughs in people’s faces. Oh for God’s sake… I’m sorry lame […] It’s scary to think about what José Dumont may have done over the years“, said Catia Fonseca.

“Don’t see”, Globo anchor talks about Patrícia Poeta and says who she really is behind the scenes: “You are” “You seem to be very horned”, Leonardo’s wife deals with cruel speech and gives answer in the can in public Why the separation of Pato and Sthefany Brito scared Brazil and left the player with a bad reputation

Finally, the presenter praised Globo’s attitude of having fired the actor as soon as he had his arrest decreed.

OTHER CASE

In addition to commenting on the arrest of José Dumont, the presenter again mentioned goalkeeper Bruno in her program this Friday (16).

Yesterday, she had already been outraged to discover the amount that was raised in crowdfunding to help goalkeeper Bruno, convicted of the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Eliza Samudio.

“Goalkeeper Bruno, didn’t we talk about that crowdfunding, that whoever helped had to be very dumb? So, they put together 90 thousand reais,” she began. “Now, look what this tramp and his wife, who made the damn kitty, did? They stole the money from the crowdfunding”, detonated Catia Fonseca.