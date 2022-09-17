CBF confirms date of draw of mands for the final of the Copa do Brasil

The grand final of the Copa do Brasil already has its protagonists: Flamengo and Corinthians face each other in October, for the national knockout title. Now, it only remains to define the field control of the decision and, for that, there will be a draw at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), next Tuesday.

The already traditional balls will define the order of field controls from 11 am (Brasilia time). The dates, in turn, are defined: the departure will take place on October 12th, and the return will be on the 19th, a week later. Both games should take place at 21:30 (Brasília), prime time on Wednesday.

Flamengo and Corinthians will face each other for the first time in the final of the Copa do Brasil. Each of the teams has already won three national knockout titles. The Paulistas took the cup in 1995, 2002 and 2009, while the Cariocas were crowned champions in 1990, 2006 and 2013.

The last Corinthians final in the Copa do Brasil was in 2018, when they were defeated by Cruzeiro. Interestingly, Flamengo also lost to Raposa a year earlier, in 2017, in a penalty shootout. Whoever wins reaches Palmeiras as the third greatest champion of the tournament.