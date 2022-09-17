Ceará has 87 of the 100 best public schools in Brazil in primary education

Ceará has 87 public schools among the 100 best in Brazil in the early years of elementary school (1st to 5th grade), according to the Basic Education Development Index (Ideb) 2021 released this Friday, 16, by the National Institute of Studies and Anísio Teixeira Educational Research (Inep).

The institution with the highest score in Brazil (9.9) in the index was the Francisca Diogo Gomes Elementary School, located in Massapê, 240 kilometers from Fortaleza. The second place was the Antônio Silvano Balacó Municipal School, in Pires Ferreira, in the North region of the State.

Ceará also stands out in relation to the performance of the final years, from 6th to 9th grade. Of the 10 best schools with the best grades, eight are from Ceará. The highest score of Ideb 2021, with 9.1, is from Escola de Ensino Fundamental Joaquim José Monteiro, in Cruz, in the north of the state.

The second position was highlighted by the Centro de Educação Infantil e Fundamental (CEIF) Edval Araujo da Silva, with a score of 8.9 in the index. “In Ceará, we remain committed to focusing on recomposing learning. Ceará’s education will always be our priority,” wrote Governor Izolda Cela in a post on social media.

See the list of the 10 best schools in Brazil at Ideb 2021

Francisca Diogo Gomes Elementary School, in Massapê, Ceará

Antônio Silvano Balacó Municipal School, in Pires Ferreira, Ceará

Rural Educational Center, in Pires Ferreira, Ceará

José Alves de Sena Municipal School, in Araendá, Ceará

José Eneas Pinheiro Municipal School, in Milhã, Ceará

Prefeito Raphael Cláudio de Araújo Municipal School, in Mucambo, Ceará

Joaquim José Monteiro Municipal School, in Cruz, Ceará

Macário José de Farias Municipal School, in Cruz, Ceará

Francisco Ricardo da Silva Municipal School, in Mucambo, Ceará

Maria Vânia Farias Linhares Municipal School, in Mucambo, Ceará

In Secondary Education, Ceará’s public network climbed one more position in the national ranking of Ideb. With a score of 4.4, the state reached the 3rd place, tied with Pernambuco, Espírito Santo and São Paulo, behind only Paraná (4.6) and Goiás (4.5).

Evaluation

The Ideb average is obtained from the average proficiency in Portuguese and Mathematics achieved in the Prova Brasil or in the Basic Education Assessment System (Saeb).

The grade has been used as a fundamental indicator of the country’s educational quality since 2005. In 2007, goals to be achieved in each new edition came into effect, published every two years by the National Institute for Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep).

Saeb’s assessments were applied between November and December of last year, still during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, many public schools in the country were not yet carrying out 100% face-to-face activities or had just promoted this return.

In a note, the non-governmental organization Todos Pela Educação explained that the evaluation period had an impact on the participation rate of students in the evaluation, which was low, mainly in the percentage of participation of students of low socioeconomic level from the most remote and peripheral areas, those who dropped out of school during the school year.

At Saeb, according to Inep, the participation rate was 76.6% among students in the 5th year of Elementary School, and it was 85.0% in 2019. Among students in the 9th year, it was 73.2%, and in 2019, the participation was 81.3% In the 3rd year of high school, the participation was 61.4%. In 2019, the rate was 75.6%.

According to the entity, lower participation rates may mean a selection of the evaluated students, even if made unintentionally by the Education Departments and schools. Also according to the entity, there is a warning regarding the approval rates.

“The main issue to be considered is that the education networks dealt differently with the approval of students in the pandemic. Following guidelines from the National Education Council (CNE), some networks implemented an approval policy for all their students, while others did not follow this path”, he warned.

Also according to the entity, the institutions that automatically approved the students saw a jump in their school flow indicator that makes up the Ideb, albeit in a distorted way, due to the atypical situation experienced. The main warning regarding the results of Ideb and Saeb in public education is that caution is needed in the analyses.

