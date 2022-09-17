Ceará has 87 of the 100 best public schools in the early years of elementary school in Brazil, points out Ideb | Ceará

Ceará has 87 of the 100 best public schools in the initial years of elementary school in Brazil, according to the Basic Education Development Index (Ideb). The data were released this Friday (16th) and also point out that the first 12 schools with the best evaluation in this range are from Ceará.

According to Ideb, the best public school for students from the 1st to the 5th year in Brazil is Francisca Diogo Gomes EEF, located in the municipality of Massapê, in the interior of Ceará. Then comes the Antônio Silvano Balacó school and the Rural Educational Center, both in the municipality of Pires Ferreira.

Regarding the final years of elementary school (6th to 9th grade), schools in Ceará also performed well. The eight best-placed public schools in this educational range are from Ceará, the first being the Joaquim José Monteiro Municipal Elementary School, in Cruz.

Ceará is also outstanding in secondary education, ranking 3rd overall in Ideb among the best schools in the country.

Enrollments in the public education network fall by almost 2% in a year in Ceará, says Inep

Governor of Ceará, Izolda Cela commented on social media about the data released by Ideb and said that the state is “a reference in the country, even with the difficult years of the pandemic”.

“In Ceará, we remain committed to the focus on recomposing learning”, said the governor.