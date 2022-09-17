Cecília Malan posts a photo that confirms her relationship with Murilo Benício

On Friday (16), in a break from the coverage of the tributes to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Cecília Malan posted a photo on her Instagram profile to celebrate the birthday of her brother, Pedro.

Besides the birthday boy and their father, former minister Pedro Malan, who else appears in the image? Actor Murilo Benicio.

The family record ends the doubt: the heartthrob and the journalist are really dating.

The romance has been going on since last year. The couple values ​​discretion. They were never caught. They never shared a photo together.







Cecília Malan does not want her private life exposed in the gossip press Photo: Playback/Instagram

Murilo has already suffered from the invasion of privacy. Because he had a relationship with famous women (Alessandra Negrini, Carolina Ferraz, Giovanna Antonelli, Guilhermina Guinle, Debora Falabella), his love life always arouses curiosity and becomes the target of the gossip press.

Discreet and elegant, Cecília seems not to want her relationship with an artist to affect her routine as a journalist. She shows no interest in being part of the frivolous world of celebrities.

A resident of Rio, Benício often travels to England to visit her. The correspondent was in Brazil, living romantic days with the actor, when Queen Elizabeth II died. She had to catch the first flight back to London to participate in the coverage.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!