Celebrities attend the premiere of the show ‘Bazzar’, by Cirque du Soleil, in São Paulo | TV & Famous

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Celebrities attend the premiere of the show ‘Bazzar’, by Cirque du Soleil, in São Paulo | TV & Famous 1 Views

O Cirque Du Soleil is in Brazil with his new show, called “bazzar“, which premiered this Friday, 9/16, in São Paulo.

Despite the cold weather in the capital of São Paulo, several celebrities attended the event, including Rodrigo Lombardi, Jessilane, Rainer Cadete and the actresses Michelle Batista and Giselle Batistawho went with her boyfriend, Otávio Pandolfoby the artist duo “Os Gêmeos”.

Astrid Fontenelle was accompanied by his son, Gabriel. And Belutti, from the duo with Marcos, took his wife, Thais Pacholek, and his family to enjoy the show..

See who else was at the event!

Rodrigo Lombardi at the premiere of the show Bazzar by Cirque du Soleil — Photo: Leo Franco/Agnews

Astrid Fontenelle and her son Gabriel at the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Bazzar show — Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Dani Calabresa and her boyfriend, Richard

Dani Calabresa and Richard Neuman — Photo: Leo Franco/ Agnews

Duda Reis and boyfriend, Du Nunes

Duda Reis and boyfriend, Du Nunes — Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Rafa Brites — Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Celebrities attend the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Bazzar show — Photo: AgNews

Cris Dias and Caio Paduan — Photo: Leo Franco/ Agnews

Gabriel Medina — Photo: Leo Franco/Agnews

Little Lo — Photo: Leo Franco/Agnews

Ellen Roche — Photo: Leo Franco/Agnews

Gabriel Braga Nunes and his daughter — Photo: Leo Franco/Agnews

Fernando Medeiros, Aline Gostchalg and the couple’s son, Lucca

Fernando Medeiros, Aline Gostchalg and the couple’s son, Lucca — Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Thais Pacholek, Belutti and family at the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Bazzar show — Photo: Leo Franco/Agnews

Monique Alfradique — Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Lucy Ramos and her boyfriend, Thiago

Lucy Ramos — Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Jessilane — Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Mateus Carrilho — Photo: Leo Franco/Agnews

Miá Mello — Photo: Leo Franco/Agnews

Gaby Amarantos — Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Daniel Rocha — Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Priscilla Fantin and family

Priscila Fantin and her family — Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Rainer Cadet and son Pietro

Rainer Cadet and son Pietro — Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Priscila Sol — Photo: Leo Franco/ Agnews

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘As if I were a criminal’

Dado Dolabella spoke for the first time about the episode in which he was arrested …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved