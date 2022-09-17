Central Bank detects leakage of 137,300 Pix do Abastece Aí keys

posted on 09/16/2022 18:54 / updated on 09/16/2022 19:17



(credit: reproduction)

The Central Bank reported, this Friday (16/9), the fourth data leak with the Pix platform keys, launched by the monetary authority in February 2020. This time, the problem occurred with the Abastece Aí app, a partnership with Ipiranga gas station with BV Financeira.

In the statement, the BC classified the incident as a “security incident” with personal data linked to the 137,285 Pix keys under the custody and responsibility of Abastece Aí, “due to occasional failures in the systems of this payment institution”. Among the compromised data are the user’s name, CPF, relationship institution, agency, account number and type and the date of creation of the Pix key.

In a note, Abastece there reported that “due to the security incident, of which it was a victim, it has already blocked suspicious activities”.

“Sensitive data, such as passwords, information on transactions and financial balances in transactional accounts, or any other information under bank secrecy was not exposed. The information obtained is of a cadastral nature, which does not allow the movement of resources, nor access to accounts or other financial information”, informed the Central Bank note released to the press.

Also according to the BC statement, people who had their registration data obtained from the incident will be notified exclusively through the application or through the internet banking of the relationship institution. “Neither the BC nor the participating institutions will use any other means of communication to affected users, such as messaging apps, phone calls, SMS or email,” the note added.

According to data from the Central Bank, another three data leaks on Pix keys have occurred since August 2021. The most recent one occurred with Logbank Soluções e Pagamentos customers, when the registration data of 2,112 Pix keys were compromised.